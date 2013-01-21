ZACK TRAVIS

31 Bits - Fall 2012

ZACK TRAVIS
ZACK TRAVIS
  • Save
31 Bits - Fall 2012 web interactive 31 bits uganda layout cr collaboration reverberation the cr studio women ui wip jewelry zack travis ux fashion apparel photography zach travis branding rollover photoshop desktop
Download color palette

WIP: Interior Collection page for 31 Bits. The girls behind this non-profit are killing it. Always love working with them.

Check them out here: www.31bits.com

ZACK TRAVIS
ZACK TRAVIS

More by ZACK TRAVIS

View profile
    • Like