Cory Schmitz

The New Xbox

Cory Schmitz
Cory Schmitz
  • Save
The New Xbox xbox video games rebrand logo design
Download color palette

Grid. A one-afternoon branding concept jam for The New Xbox, known simply as "Xbox".

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Cory Schmitz
Cory Schmitz

More by Cory Schmitz

View profile
    • Like