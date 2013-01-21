COVERT INBOX

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is what happens when you get a new message and when you tap on something. Once you tap to view a message you'd swipe to the right to go back to the inbox.
This is a little heavier than the previous one, so wait for it.
* .gif was created with Photoshop CS6
Higher res video? Click Here
If you like, follow here and here for news and updates on Covert.
