Monika Majkowska

Music Player

Monika Majkowska
Monika Majkowska
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player music player icons buttons ui user interface inspiration radio media next prev pause
Download color palette

Just another music player. Music icons made by Ivan Kutcher. Inspired by Erik Deiner shot. Don't forget to check @2x version ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2013
Monika Majkowska
Monika Majkowska
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Monika Majkowska

View profile
    • Like