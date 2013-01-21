Nima Arabi

Default Avatar for web app & mobile

Default Avatar for web app & mobile blue simple avatar profile user love slick softdesign
Today stuff is a slick avatar for a social web app.
Inspired: WALL-E friend: http://www.yourlocalcinema.com/walle.eve.jpg
1.Get inspire 2.To Do it.

Posted on Jan 21, 2013
