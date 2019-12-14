Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ridin' Round | Italy

Ridin' Round | Italy clouds st. marks bell tower bell tower ponte di rialto rialto bridge trees cypress gondola duomo colosseum forum rome venice florence italy vespa illustration gif 2d animation
When I think back on traveling to Italy, my memories feel like a warm bowl of pasta. Italy is a postcard from every angle, rich with ancient history and architecture through every small town.

In this edition of Ridin' Round, we take a vespa past the Colosseum and the Forum in Rome, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, as well as the the Ponte di Rialto and St. Mark's Bell Tower in Venice. Grab your glass of wine and hop on board!

