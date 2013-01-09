Kai Husen

In The Banana Stand

In The Banana Stand
My friend Nick asked me to come up with a logo idea for his brothers new company. The company name... "In The Banana Stand"! I wish his new company the best and hopefully this helps.

Posted on Jan 9, 2013
