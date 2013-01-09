Jorge Puga

Jorge Puga
Jorge Puga
Music typography music earphones decorative
Just an idea I came up with a few days ago while sitting at a coffee shop and listening to music. Link for better view http://www.behance.net/gallery/Music/8906817

Posted on Jan 9, 2013
Jorge Puga
Jorge Puga

