52 Projects: Week 1 Pt. 1

52 Projects: Week 1 Pt. 1 portrait color vector art
This year, I want to work on a personal project or exercise every week. I'm calling it 52 Projects. Original, I know. You can read more about it here.

For the first, I thought I'd try Rozzer's Color Scheme Challenge. I'll be sharing my 4 favorite schemes for this portrait. See the rest at my blog.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
