Kris Mendoza

Dashboard

Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza
  • Save
Dashboard dashboard web plans billing dash
Download color palette

Just a preview of what I have in store for a Plans & Billing page for our web dashboard! Check out the @2x!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza

More by Kris Mendoza

View profile
    • Like