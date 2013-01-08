Workspace A

UI8

My office set up. I would post a higher res photo but since this was taken with an iPhone it doesn't look that great.

From left to right:

- 15 Inch Mac Book Pro Retina on Rain Design inStand
- Beats Headphones
- Wacom Intous 5
- 2x 27" Cinema Display
- iPad3 64gb on a TwelveSouth Mount
- Mac Pro 12-Core (32gb Ram, 4tb) Under the desk.
- Herman Miller Embody Chair

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
