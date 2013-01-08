Arno Kathollnig

Blue Moon ...

Blue Moon ... typography lettering type typo type treatment label subtle texture logo mark retro look
... sneak peek of a logo I’m workin’ on. It’s for a »Disco Club« in an Austrian skiing resort.

