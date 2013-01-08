David Cousens

Clementine Wip 1

David Cousens
David Cousens
  • Save
Clementine Wip 1 the walking dead animated cool surface david cousens gaming illustration
Download color palette

Part of my "The Walking Dead: The Animated Series" illustrations. You can see the first one "Rick Grimes" here: http://coolsurface.tumblr.com/post/39925556573/rickgrimesanimated

David Cousens
David Cousens

More by David Cousens

View profile
    • Like