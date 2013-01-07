L2D

Yardpick

L2D
L2D
  • Save
Yardpick yardpick project internal sell stuff buy stuff
Download color palette

L2D just launched a new platform for buying and selling locally - http://www.yardpick.com. We hope that it brings a fresh new approach to this space and the whole idea of yard sales. Please take a look at the site and let us know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
L2D
L2D
We excel at engaging real people through digital experiences

More by L2D

View profile
    • Like