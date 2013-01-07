DKNG is Teaching an Online Class!

We're excited to share a little peek behind the curtain into our process by teaching an online class at skillshare.com. As the title of the class suggests, we'll be leading students step-by-step through the process of creating a poster, from concept development, sketching, illustration, typography, to a final poster design.

The class will take place over three weeks from February 10-27 with each week focusing on one part of the process. The class resources will include written and video lectures, live office hours, and personalized feedback from us as well as fellow students. Visit skillshare.com to learn more details about the class and instructions on how to enroll.