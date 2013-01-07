Second Shoot

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Haven't posted anything on here in a while; I've been busy with my new job (3 days at a design agency) plus my freelance projects have been longer projects and very stop-start, so nothing solid to put up here!
Anyway, I got a mini-home photo studio over Christmas so have been re-shooting some older works whilst I have the time, so thought I would post up one of the new shots.