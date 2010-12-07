Rich Thornett
The Legend of Sleepy Follow

following button
I subscribe to several Dribbble RSS feeds from which I'm constantly clicking through to shot pages. I can never remember which feed I'm coming from (Following v. Everyone) and it drives me crazy that I have to click through to the user page to tell whether I'm already following the owner of a shot I like. So ...

We've added a convenience to shot pages to show following status and follow/unfollow without having to navigate to the player page. Having said that - if you're unfamiliar with a player but like what you see, check them out!

Nerdly addendum: The follow helper worked out of the box (box?) when dropped into the page. (Well, with some styling from Mr. Bits.) Modularity FTW!

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
