Warning: Zombies Ahead (sign)

Warning: Zombies Ahead (sign) fireworks illustration yellow red black zombies sign fun
Can't deny I've been inspired by this uber-cool sign... and, of course, by all the trizillion zombie movies made up to date!

(And, yes, I realize I'm late for Halloween by 5+ weeks...;-)

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
