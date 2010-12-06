Matt McManus

Accountably report

Accountably report
Viewing an accountably report of a web app I'm working on at ableGray. It's definitely early in draft form. The reports can be very text heavy so there's been lots of iterations on making the questions and answers readable.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
