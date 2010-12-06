John Williams

Holiday Extravaganza Finished

Holiday Extravaganza Finished css3 parallax christmas holidays santaclaus!!!!
Alrighty folks. I designed this on Saturday, built it on Sunday. I hope you enjoy. Take note of the CSS3 animations and slick little parallax effect when resizing.

The John Williams Holiday Extravaganza

Holiday Extravaganza
