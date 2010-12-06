Josh Hemsley

Mac OS X Finder Re-imagined

Mac OS X Finder Re-imagined
Since we are all having fun re-imagining the Finder I thought I'd throw out something a bit more "crazy" if you will.

Here is the full view if you wish to see more of it.

Just had thoughts of bringing in a few more iOS UI elements. Or maybe in a sense in reverse to bring the Mac OS to a mobile device :) Take it as you will. Just thought I'd drop a 3am rebound for the fun of it. Im sure there are tons of flaws in this, so go easy! :)

Also should note, I am not a fan of the dark UI on any of these. They should definitely keep to a light scaled background IMO.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Make today better than yesterday. 😊

