Ryan Feerer

Ideas

Ryan Feerer
Ryan Feerer
Hire Me
  • Save
Ideas custom type type typography hand-drawn drawn flourish ornament ornate
Download color palette

Here is a custom type illustration I did for a guy in Sagmeister's SVA MFA Design class. I forgot about it and thought I'd share. I'm feeling ideas today.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2012
Ryan Feerer
Ryan Feerer
I make things!
Hire Me

More by Ryan Feerer

View profile
    • Like