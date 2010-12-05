Tim Melideo

Christmas 2010

Tim Melideo
Tim Melideo
  • Save
Christmas 2010 vintage retro texture grunge travel postcard
Download color palette

My wife and I are going on a cruise for Christmas and my birthday so I wanted to make a graphic for it to tease our friends and family.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
Tim Melideo
Tim Melideo

More by Tim Melideo

View profile
    • Like