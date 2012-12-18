Bendsen

Gamejam: Professor attack

Bendsen
Bendsen
  • Save
Gamejam: Professor attack game jam gamejam professor attack lab nutty animation hit mad scientist
Download color palette

This is my first real attempt in animation.
It's from a 42 hours gamejam we had @ CEGO.

This is the nutty professor, whom has lost his beloved lab rat to the evil empire. This shot is actually his attack cycle, where he knocks the evil empire's troopers (stormtroopers?!?) down in the ground.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Bendsen
Bendsen

More by Bendsen

View profile
    • Like