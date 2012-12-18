Charles Patterson

Retina Video Buttons

Charles Patterson
Charles Patterson
Hire Me
  • Save
Retina Video Buttons play buttons psd ui photoshop tutorial tutorial freebie video player video player shadow retina ipad realistic realistic buttons interface
Download color palette

Free PSD coming soon along with a step-by-step tutorial. Enjoy!

Charles Patterson
Charles Patterson
Hey, you're awesome ✌️❤️
Hire Me

More by Charles Patterson

View profile
    • Like