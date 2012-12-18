Gauthier Eloy

Mini player concept

Gauthier Eloy
Gauthier Eloy
  • Save
Mini player concept player mp3 fireworks vinyl music ui osx mp3 player apple
Download color palette

My very first shot as a player ! Many thanks to Nathalie for the invite ;)
She's a great designer, so follow @Nathalie Gouzée

Btw, this is a concept ui. I was bored about the VLC interface so i imagined a new one. All vectors made in Fireworks. (see the 2x version for better details)
Comments are welcome :)

also i tweet about web design on https://twitter.com/gauthiereloy

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Gauthier Eloy
Gauthier Eloy

More by Gauthier Eloy

View profile
    • Like