Adobe Request 1

Download color palette
Download color palette

Some things just make sense. Others annoy you by their absence. "Magic Background Remove and Patch" is cool and all, but I think designers would enjoy this one even more.
Add your Adobe Feature Request and tag afr, or rebound or what not!

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
