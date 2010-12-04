Christopher Zavatchen

Pokemon - Burmy - Plant Cloak - Costume

Christopher Zavatchen
Christopher Zavatchen
  • Save
Pokemon - Burmy - Plant Cloak - Costume pokemon plant cloak halloween costume burmy
Download color palette

My son's Burmy - Plant Cloak Halloween costume that my wife made after I created the pattern for the face, leaves, and hat.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Christopher Zavatchen
Christopher Zavatchen

More by Christopher Zavatchen

View profile
    • Like