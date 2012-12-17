Nikita Prokhorov

Stay Thirsty Rough 2

Stay Thirsty Rough 2 typography lettering hand-lettering design sketch marker dos equix copic
A quick Copic marker/sharpie re-drawing. Still just playing around with it.

And for the record, Copic Multiliners > Microns.

Rebound of
Stay Thirsty My Friends
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
