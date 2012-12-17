Greg St. Fleur-Dubois

End of the year W.I.P

design model lips digital art color splash lines city
Having some fun designing with this nice model pic, as I usually do. Trying to wrap this piece up before the end of 2012, but knowing me and my work schedule, it'll probably be done by Jan 2013.

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Greg St. Fleur-Dubois
