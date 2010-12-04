Anthony Bullock

Rawr Photo vector illustrator conversion pen tool lion
A vector conversion I did today from a sketch I was provided with from my client, I was going to re-sketch it onto paper first but not much would change so I decided to straight up re-design it with the pen tool :)

Posted on Dec 4, 2010
