You Are Beautiful "U"

Each summer, the Firebelly Design studio closes for 10 days at the end of June to hold our annual Camp Firebelly. Students and recent graduates apply to take part, live at the studio and work with the Firebelly team tackling social issues and causes that can be aided through good design and focused efforts.
One side project from the most recent 10 day charrette was to construct an alphabet as part of the You Are Beautiful campaign. With guidance from the You Are Beautiful crew, materials, space and build time offered from Rebuilding Exchange, each "camper" and Firebelly team member muscled up to construct one letter. The two days spent planning, learning and making yielded gorgeous results that will be installed in the public space. This image is my contribution to the alphabet.