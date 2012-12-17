Skip Dolphin Hursh

FHR Type

Skip Dolphin Hursh
Skip Dolphin Hursh
  • Save
FHR Type fhr french horn french horn rebellion vector type typography tube new jack swing lettering 80s tubular
Download color palette

Working on some "tubular typography" for French Horn Rebellion.

Skip Dolphin Hursh
Skip Dolphin Hursh

More by Skip Dolphin Hursh

View profile
    • Like