Simon Gustavsson

Pill icon

Simon Gustavsson
Simon Gustavsson
  • Save
Pill icon pill icon blue gloss
Download color palette

Always wanted to make a pill!
But it doesn't cost 5$ :) You can download the not so cleaned up .psd here: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/11940415/Pill.psd

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Simon Gustavsson
Simon Gustavsson

More by Simon Gustavsson

View profile
    • Like