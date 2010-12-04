Pants Pantsley

Octo Has A Knife!

Octo Has A Knife! helicopter tower clock building ilustrator illustration blue tentacles fangs knives apparel red vector octopus
Updates to Octo. He has some company and is properly armed now.

Rebound of
Octo Takeover
By Pants Pantsley
