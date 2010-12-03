New Leaders

Netflix for Mac

I came up with a concept on how the experience could be more friendly than just their website. Using their API and my team I can build this app but I would need their assistance and permission for deeper integration.

I posted my question to Quora hoping to find help. If you know how we can get permission to build a true iTunes like Mac client please let me know.

http://bit.ly/Netflix-for-Mac

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
