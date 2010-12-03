Brian Everett

Gem: Reverse Side

Brian Everett
Brian Everett
  • Save
Gem: Reverse Side wood product gem geometric
Download color palette

This is the reverse side of the gem, left unpainted. Solid Marblewood with a natural beeswax finish.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Brian Everett
Brian Everett

More by Brian Everett

View profile
    • Like