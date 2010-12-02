James

Improved.

James
James
  • Save
Improved. search red interface fields blue georgia ui ux
Download color palette

Refined this.

4557c5a086b12da5fbb6c135831b3c57
Rebound of
Search.
By James
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.

More by James

View profile
    • Like