I am updating my homepage with some new functionality. When viewed on iPad, this badge will inform the user to rotate his or her device to landscape mode, since I am totally lazy to redo it with liquid layout. I know, I know, Jakob Nielsen would kill me now :]

The dark background is just a blocker and is hidden when iPad is rotated.

Posted on Dec 2, 2010
