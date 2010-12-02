Tobias Wiedenmann

Suave iphone theme icons ios
That's a pretty old one (about one and a half years).

Don't really like it anymore by myself.
But it was for sure one of the bigger leaps on my way into designing stuff.

Posted on Dec 2, 2010
