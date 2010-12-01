Steve Reynolds

ClickyTouch for iPad and iPhone Hero

Steve Reynolds
Steve Reynolds
  • Save
ClickyTouch for iPad and iPhone Hero green black iphone ipad chart
Download color palette

New hero image I made for http://clickytouch.com showing off the new iPad app built into version 1.2.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Steve Reynolds
Steve Reynolds

More by Steve Reynolds

View profile
    • Like