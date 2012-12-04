Josh Lewis

Kids Title 1 (WIP)

Kids Title 1 (WIP) kids children editorial magazine malaria biting typography type title mosquito
Title treatment for an upcoming kid's magazine article on malaria.

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Illustrator and Brand Designer for the children's market.
