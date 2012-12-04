Hana Belaidi

Football Boots Nike interaction development intrecation design football develp
This is an interactive football boots experience for MY TIME IS NOW nike Brand , I did the interaction design and the flash development .
Featured on store.nike.com

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
