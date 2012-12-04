Matt Vergotis

Listening

Listening branding corporate identity gold coast logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency lettering custom type font typeface cursive ligature
I decided I wanted to get a little more grubby with the tools today with this lettering project. Normally I push paths from smaller sketches (see top of shot in the middle), rather then trying to refine my curves with tracing paper at a larger scale.

This is a WIP so i'm happy to hear feedback.

