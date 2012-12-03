Kathryn Gonzalez

Take Care

Kathryn Gonzalez
Kathryn Gonzalez
  • Save
Take Care icon illustration
Download color palette

Work hard, and throw a wrench at people who try to stop you.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Kathryn Gonzalez
Kathryn Gonzalez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kathryn Gonzalez

View profile
    • Like