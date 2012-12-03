We are glad. One of our young interns, Ahmad Mansour will go to Palestine this Christmas to stay with his family and do his thesis project . That isn't all. He was working with us in the Serpent and the Dove about a year ago and ask me about a project/workshop for him to bring there. So he will be doing few interventions in Washington, Germany, Amsterdam and few workshops with kids and family on Jordan and the West Bank.

We are preparing a nice workshop and few stencils for him to travel, share the story and continue the process of collective illustration, as this project came to be from the beginning. We are eager to see the fruit of this journey that is the beautiful process of sharing, creating and documenting what we belief is a short, sweet, beautiful and explosive little story.

Stay tune for live coverage of this journey.