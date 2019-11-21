Ilya Boyko

When a customer is your wife, it's like...

When a customer is your wife, it's like... black and white bw orca night sky music mountains sea violin bear woman vector design girl flat illustration character
  1. ib016_mode2_dribbble.jpg
  2. ib016_mode2_dribbble_2.jpg

- How'd you pictured me?
- I'm afraid I must invent a brand new style to express your extraordinariness :D
- Cool! And don't forget to image me a bit slimmer as I am. And with a bear. And I like music. And...(so on and so forth).

Well, here it comes - a fresh perspective for challenging ideas.

