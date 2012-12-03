Set within the former army base of what is now the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the Presidio Social Club harkens back to the time of the building’s former life as an officers’ club in the 1940s.

Adhering to strict Federal guidelines forbidding signage and building personalization, the identity and materials needed to speak volumes about both the restaurant and the history of the space. Postcards, maps and photographs (some vintage, some created) found their way into everything from menus to promotional mailers. Each piece of the identity is taken from a small piece of the rich history of the Presidio and of the restaurant, celebrating its classic martinis and lovely desserts under the shade of the eucalyptus trees.

Customized maps were created to compensate for the park’s overall lack of signage.

The business cards are round to reinforce shape of the logo, while remaining small enough to fit in your wallet as a keepsake.

The ‘mix and match’ dessert menu was born from pastry chef Phil Ogiela’s desire to allow diners to customize their dessert experience.

