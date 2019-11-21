Movie Tickets Online Booking App

🎬 Going to the cinema is always like magic. And this magic starts from the moment you’re looking for the movie to watch and booking it. Inspired by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil we’ve created the concept of the cinema booking app.

⚫ The dark background isn’t only related to the movie atmosphere, it also help users to focus on visual elements. Moreover, the app is created for iOS and its dark mode is really trendy today.

🍿 To make the booking process even more easy for users we enlarge the seats and add the space between them. These considerations help to pick the right seat and minimize chances of misclick.

Created by Julia Sanyuk

