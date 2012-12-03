Yakim

Christmas logo

Christmas logo christmas logo season candy gloss 3d personal identity
This is a christmas variation of my logo which I will use for some weeks. I like how it turned out.

Oh, and credits to Ernst Vijsma for the idea!

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
